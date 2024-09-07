Man dead after UTV accident in Errol, New Hampshire

A man is dead after a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) crash in Errol, New Hampshire on Saturday morning.

The crash was spotted at the 13-Mile Woods Trail at around 9 a.m.

Authorities have identified the operator of the UTV as 60-year-old Tom Morann of Middleton and Errol, New Hampshire.

Police say he was driving at excessive speed and lost control, rolled the UTV into a ditch.

According to authorities, they don't know when the crash occurred but it is likely to have happened the previous evening.

The crash is under investigation.