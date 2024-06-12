Man dead in apparent shooting in Pittsfield, police say

A man was found apparently shot in a vehicle in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, police told NBC affiliate WWLP.

The agency said it is investigating the Fenn Street death as a suspected homicide.

Police were called to Fenn Street, near East Street, about 4:30 p.m., and found a man with apparent gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a vehicle, WWLP reported. The man was later declared dead.

The apparent shooting was not believed to be a random act, police told the station.