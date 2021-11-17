Local

Vermont

Man Dead in Domestic Incident, Vt. Police Say

One man is dead and another is in critical condition after what Vermont State Police say was a domestic altercation at a home in Weathersfield

By Mike Pescaro

NECN

Police are investigating the death of a man in a domestic altercation Wednesday in Weathersfield, Vermont.

Authorities were called to a home on Melody Lane around 3:15 p.m. One man was found dead at the scene.

A second man was found with serious injuries inside the home and taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, where he is in critical but stable condition, Vermont State Police said.

Neither man was publicly identified Wednesday.

Police said that there is not a search for a suspect and the public is not believed to be in danger.

The man who died will be taken to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Burlington, where an autopsy will be conducted, police said.

