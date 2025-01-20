New Bedford

1 dead, others hurt after house fire in New Bedford

Firefighters said the cold and icy conditions complicated the response

By Thea DiGiammerino

Firefighters on the scene of a deadly fire on Cotter Street in New Bedford, Massachusetts, on Jan. 20, 2025.
WJAR-TV

A man is dead after a house fire in New Bedford, Massachusetts, on Monday, WJAR-TV reports.

Fire officials confirmed to the station that they were responding to the fire on Cotter Street, near Coggeshall Street, Monday afternoon.

Fire officials confirmed one man died and other tenants were injured. Three adults and a teenager were taken to the hospital, WJAR-TV reports.

Images from the scene show significant damage to the building. Dark black smoke could be seen billowing from the two-family home Monday afternoon.

Firefighters said the cold and icy conditions complicated the response.

None of the victims have been publicly identified at this time. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

More details were not immediately available.

Local

New England Jan 13

We're saying goodbye to NECN.com. Here's where to get your New England news

Vermont 2 hours ago

Border Patrol agent involved in Vt. shooting on I-91 near Canada border, police say

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

New Bedford
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us