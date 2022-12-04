Man Dead in Stabbing at Restaurant in Downtown Burlington, Police Say

A man was fatally stabbed early Sunday morning at a restaurant on Main Street in Burlington, Vermont, police said.

No one arrests in the killing were announced as of Sunday night, according to the Burlington Police Department, which was investigating what happened.

Officers were called to an assault and disturbance at Piesanos, an artisanal pizzeria, about 3:08 a.m., police said. Officers found the victim seriously hurt and bleeding heavily.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. They identified him as Burlington resident Abubakar Sharrif, 23.

Police didn't immediately say what they believe led to the stabbing.