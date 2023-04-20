Man Dead, Three Others Injured in New Bedford House Fire

A man died after he was pulled from a house fire in New Bedford, Massachusetts, on Thursday and three other people were taken to the hospital, New Bedford fire officials and the state fire marshal's office said.

When firefighters arrived to the home on Chestnut Street around 1:40 p.m., flames were showing from the upper floor. Crews went through the windows to rescue a man and a woman. Both were taken to the hospital, where the man was pronounced dead and the woman remains in critical condition. Two other adults in the home were able to escape and were also taken to the hospital.

Investigators do not believe the fire is suspicious, but the cause remains under investigation. The home had working smoke alarms.