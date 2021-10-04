Man Dies After Assault in Manchester, Police Say; Suspect Arrested

A man attacked last week in a Manchester, New Hampshire, park has died, and another man has been arrested on an assault charge, police said Monday.

Brian Berlo, a 57-year-old homeless man, was found unresponsive in Victory Park on Thursday at about 8:30 p.m., Manchester police said. He was taken to Elliot Hospital with life-threatening injuries, but his condition stabilized.

Brandon Gomez, 26 and also with no fixed address, was arrested the next day, after investigators found that he was one of two people who'd gotten into an altercation with Berlo that turned physical, police said.

Berlo died in the hospital on Sunday, and an autopsy found that he died in a homicide of blunt force trauma, according to police.

That finding came after Gomez was arraigned in court on an assault charge, police said. Charges against him "are subject to change based upon firther further developments in the investigation," they said in a statement, adding that the investigation is ongoing.

It wasn't immediately clear if Gomez had an attorney who could speak to the charge. Police didn't give any information about the other person who was involved in the altercation Thursday.