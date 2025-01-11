Waterbury

Man dies after assault outside Waterbury bar in city's first homicide of 2025

A man has died after an assault outside of a bar in Waterbury on Saturday and his death marks the city's first homicide of 2025.

Officers were called to a report of an assault involving a weapon outside of a bar on West Main Street around 2 a.m.

When police arrived, they said they found a 22-year-old man from Waterbury who had been assaulted. He was taken to Waterbury Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

While investigating, authorities said they learned a 27-year-old man from Waterbury had been dropped off at Saint Mary's Hospital emergency room. This man reportedly had been stabbed and later died of his injuries. His identity has not been released.

According to investigators, both men were involved in a physical fight with a knife outside of the bar with other people known to them. That fight reportedly escalated and resulted in the assault and stabbing.

It is believed that the incident was isolated and stemmed from a personal dispute.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at (203) 574-6941 or the anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.

The 27-year-old man's death marks the city's first homicide of 2025.

