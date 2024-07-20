Man dies after being pulled from water in Narragansett

A man is dead after he was pulled from the water Friday in Narragansett, Rhode Island.

Fire officials tell NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR that they responded around 1:24 p.m. to a report of a man in the pond near a residence on 24 East Shore Road near the Block Island Ferry Dock.

The man was pulled from the water, and CPR was administered on scene, the fire department said, but he did not survive.

"All I know he was out swimming, apparently his wife checked on him, was checking on him and saw him and 10 minutes later apparently did not" Narragansett Fire Captain Joseph Conroy told WJAR. "We did literally everything we could and continued life saving efforts all the way to the hospital."

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The man's family told WJAR that he died doing what he loved -- quahogging.

Fire officials warned of water safety, though they said where the man was standing happened to be shallow waters.

"You shouldn't go swimming by yourself always have someone with you, do the buddy system. Whether it's a swimming pool or open ocean, always have someone with you to keep an eye on each other," Conroy said.

The man's name was not immediately shared, and there was no word on his official cause of death.