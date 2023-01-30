Local

Man Dies After Being Stabbed in Rutland, Vermont

A man died over the weekend after allegedly being stabbed in Rutland, Vermont, according to the city police department.

The Rutland City Police Department responded along with the Rutland County Sheriff's Department to a reported stabbing at around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, in the area of Water Street and State Street in the city limits of Rutland, according to a news release from police.

The victim of the stabbing, identified 32-year-old Trevor Vandenburgh of Rutland, was taken to a hospital by ambulance and was pronounced dead, police said.

Officers identified 36-year-old Brandon McRae of Rutland as a person of interest, and he was taken into custody Sunday, the release said. He is now facing a 2nd degree murder charge and an aggravated assault charge, after being booked into the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility, police said.

An investigation into the stabbing remained ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 802-773-1820.

