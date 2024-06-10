Man dies after being thrown from pickup truck following crash in Middleborough

A 23-year-old man died after being thrown from the pickup truck he was driving when it struck a tree in Middleborough, Massachusetts, on Monday morning.

Middleborough police said they responded to a report of a crash on Fuller Street near the Halifax line at 11:41 a.m. When they arrived, they saw a 2015 GMC pickup truck that had struck a tree and was flipped over into marsh water.

The driver, a Bridgewater resident, had been ejected into the water in a small brook beside the road. Middleborough Fire Department divers attempted a water rescue, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's name is not being released pending notification of family members.

Police said their preliminary investigation suggests that the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the crash.

Fuller Street at the Middleborough and Halifax town line will be closed to traffic while the scene is still active, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation by Middleborough police, with assistance from state police assigned to the Plymouth District Attorney's Office.