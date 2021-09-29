Man Dies After Crashing Car Into House in Maine

The driver of a car that crashed into a house in Glenburn, Maine, late Monday night was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Peter H. Oliver, 45, crashed into a residence at 588 Hudson Road in Glenburn around 11:05 p.m. Monday, officials said, after his car went off road.

Oliver had been traveling south, officials said, when for reasons yet to be determined he crossed over into the northbound side of the road and ultimately into the residence, where an elderly female was asleep in the room of the crash impact.

Officials said that the crash sent the bed across the rom, but that remarkably, the woman was "virtually unharmed." She was taken to an area hospital as a precautionary measure.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.