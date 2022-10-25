Man Dies After Dousing Himself in Gasoline, Lighting Himself on Fire Outside Maine Convenience Store

A 68-year-old man died overnight after he reportedly drove to a Maine convenience store and gas station, doused himself in gasoline and then set himself on fire.

The Maine Department of Public Safety said the state Fire Marshal's Office was contacted around 1 a.m. Tuesday by the Poland Fire Department and asked to respond to a fire at the Big Apple Convenience Store at 1510 Maine St. in their town.

When they arrived, investigators learned that a 68-year-old man had driven to the convenience store and parked next to a gas pump. He then removed a gas pump handle, poured gasoline on himself and walked a short distance away from the gas pumps, where he lit himself on fire.

An employee of the convenience store reportedly ran outside and put out the fire, but the man died as a result of his injuries.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The chief medical examiner's office has been contacted and the man's remains are set to be examined at a local funeral home. The man's name has not been released pending notification of family.

The incident remains under investigation. There were no other injuries or property damage as a result of the fire.

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling 988, call the National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741, anytime.