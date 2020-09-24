Local

Vermont

Man Dies After Falling Into Water at Vermont Waterfall

The body of the New York City man, who had been visiting family, was later recovered in about 10 feet of water, Stowe police said

A New York City man is dead after he fell into the water at a well-known Stowe waterfall, Stowe police said.

Rescue crews were called to Bingham Falls around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday after receiving reports a person had fallen into the water and not resurfaced.

A second person who had fallen into the water was rescued by a bystander.

Local

Rhode Island 15 mins ago

New COVID Cases, Hospitalizations Rising in Rhode Island

Springfield 23 mins ago

Springfield Officer Gets Probation for Assault on Teenage Student

Emergency crews later recovered the body of Daniel Davis, 36, in about 10 feet of water. He was visiting Vermont with his family, police said.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation continues.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

VermontStoweDaniel Daviswaterfall
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us