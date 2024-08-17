Man dies after falling onto third rail at MBTA station in Boston

Transit police say it appears the man was unsteady on his feet and stumbled into the right of way, landing on the electrified third rail

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A man is dead after he fell onto an electrified third rail at the MBTA's Park Street Station in Boston, transit police say.

The incident occurred on the southbound platform just before noon, police added.

According to a preliminary investigation, the man appeared to be impaired and/or under the influence of some intoxicant.

He was unsteady on his feet just before he stumbled into the "pit" (the right of way) and landed on the live rail, police said. He did not survive the contact with the electric rail, and was pronounced dead on scene.

Starting Thursday, taking the MBTA will be as easy as tapping your phone or credit card.

Transit police detectives are investigating what happened, but police say foul play is not suspected.

Transit police extended their sincere condolences to the victim's family and friends. His name has not been publicly released at this time.

