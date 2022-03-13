Man Dies After Pickup Truck Falls Through Ice on NH Pond

A New Hampshire man died Sunday morning when the pickup truck he was riding in broke through the ice on a pond in Moultonborough.

New Hampshire State Police said they were notified of a possible drowning on Berry Pond shortly after 8:15 a.m. Troopers learned a Chevrolet Silverado, with two people inside, broke through the ice, and only the driver was able to exit the cab.

Despite attempts from the driver and Good Samaritans to free the trapped passenger, he was unable to get out of the truck before it became submerged under water, police said.

Just before noon, a dive team from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department recovered the 70-year-old man's body inside the submerged vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene. The Moultonborough man's name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

New Hampshire State Police and the fish and game department were assisted on scene by the Moultonborough Police Department, the Moultonborough Fire Department, and the Sandwich Police Department.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone who witnessed it or has additional information is asked to contact marine patrol officer Mitchell Briggs at (603) 293-2037 ext. 0 or Mitchell.S.Briggs@dos.nh.gov.