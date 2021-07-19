Local

Man Dies After Rollover Crash on Vermont Roadway

A 51-year-old man is dead after a crash on the Danby-Pawlet Road on Sunday, police say

Vermont State Police say a 51-year-old man is dead after the vehicle he was driving overturned in Danby.

The crash on Danby-Pawlet Road was reported about 5:20 p.m. on Sunday. State police say a vehicle driven by Scot Rafus of Mount Tabor was traveling west when he went off the north side of the road. The vehicle rolled over and came to rest in the westbound lane of the roadway.

Rafus was ejected from the vehicle. He was later pronounced dead at the Rutland Regional Medical Center.  

