Man Dies After Stabbing at MBTA Station

Jaquan Rowell, 29, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on Tuesday

A man who was stabbed at an MBTA station last month has died, the Transit Police Department said.

Jaquan Rowell, 29, was stabbed on Feb. 7 around 10 p.m. at the MBTA's Downtown Crossing Station. Officers immediately administered aid and rushed Rowell to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. 

Rowell succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on Tuesday, March 1.

On Feb. 8, Transit Police officers arrested Anthony Nguyen, 47 of Boston, for assault with intent to murder in connection with the stabbing

The stabbing is being investigated by Transit Police Detectives, Boston Homicide Unit and the Suffolk County DA's Office. No further information was immediately available.

