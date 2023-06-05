Man dies after suffering medical emergency, crashing into tree in southern Maine

A man died after suffering a medical emergency and crashing into a tree in Kittery, Maine, on Sunday night.

Kittery police said they responded to a single-car crash on Dennett Road around 6:53 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found a 2001 Toyota Camry had hit a tree and sustained serious front-end damage.

The driver, identified by police as Richard Parker, 69, of Eliot, Maine, was trapped in the car and was not responsive. He died at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but police said it does not appear that drugs or alcohol were a factor.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine a definitive cause of death, police said.

According to their initial investigation, Kittery police said it appears Parker might have experienced a medical event which caused him to drive off the road and into the tree.