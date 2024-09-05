Man dies after suffering medical episode, falling into pond in NH, authorities say

A man died after suffering a medical episode before falling into a pond from a dock in Northwood, New Hampshire, on Wednesday, according to authorities.

The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol said they responded to a home on Jenness Pond just after 5:30 p.m. for a reported drowning.

When they arrived, they found the man not conscious and not breathing in the water in front of a camp, according to marine patrol.

The man, identified as 68-year-old George Chapman, was found by a family member, who immediately called 911 and started live-saving measures, marine patrol said.

When first responders arrived, Chapman was pronounced dead.

Anyone with additional information about the incident should call New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Sgt. Nicholas Haroutunian at 603-227-2112.