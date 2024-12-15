Man dies days after being shot in Hartford, Conn.

A man in his 30s who was in critical condition after he was shot in Hartford Thursday night has died.

The police department said they were called to the 700 block of New Britain Avenue around 9:10 p.m. because of a ShotSpotter notification and calls reporting gunshots.

Responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound unresponsive on the sidewalk and started CPR. The man was taken to the hospital where he was in "extremely critical condition," according to police.

On Sunday, police said the man died of his injuries on Saturday. He has been identified as 30-year-old Alexis Colon, of Hartford.

Authorities believe Colon shot knew the person who shot him. Cameras in the area show a clear altercation before the gun was fired, according to Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police Department.

"These two individuals clearly knew each other. This was a personal dispute," Boisvert said.

Detectives spoke with witnesses as a part of their investigation.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and are assisting with the investigation.

No suspect description was provided.