Man Dies From Stab Wounds Following Incident in Mattapan

A man who'd been transported to a hospital on Sunday after suffering apparent stab wounds in Mattapan has died, Boston police said.

The initial incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. Sunday on Colorado Street, where police located an adult male victim suffering from apparent stab wounds.

The identity of the victim has not been announced, nor have any arrests in connection to the incident, which remains under investigation, police said.

Boston police are asking anyone with information surrounding the incident to contact the department's homicide detectives at (617) 343-4470. Anyone who wishes to assist the investigation anonymously may call 1 (800) 494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).