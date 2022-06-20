Local

Boston

Man Dies From Stab Wounds Following Incident in Mattapan

The initial incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday on Colorado Street

By Jake Levin

Getty Images

A man who'd been transported to a hospital on Sunday after suffering apparent stab wounds in Mattapan has died, Boston police said.

The initial incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. Sunday on Colorado Street, where police located an adult male victim suffering from apparent stab wounds.

The identity of the victim has not been announced, nor have any arrests in connection to the incident, which remains under investigation, police said.

Boston police are asking anyone with information surrounding the incident to contact the department's homicide detectives at (617) 343-4470. Anyone who wishes to assist the investigation anonymously may call 1 (800) 494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More local coverage

Massachusetts 4 hours ago

MBTA Slashing Subway Service Along Several Routes

Massachusetts 5 hours ago

Early Morning Fire in Gloucester Sends 4 to Hospital

This article tagged under:

BostonMassachusettsBoston policestabbingMattapan
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us