Man Dies in 2nd Maine House Fire a Day After His Home Burns Down

A man died in a fire at a house in Maine where he was staying as a guest a day after his own home burned down in an accidental fire, authorities said Thursday.

Terrance Leach, 68, didn't survive the second fire, which was reported Wednesday about 6:45 p.m. on Verona Island, near Bucksport, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety. Two other people got out of the building safely, including the homeowner.

An image authorities shared showed the building was gutted by flames.

Foul play isn't suspected in the Leach's death, but the cause of the fire remained under investigation Thursday, authorities said.

Leach was at the home after his own home in Prospect, across the Penobscot Narrows Bridge from Verona Island, was destroyed in a fire the day before, according to the Department of Public Safety.

That fire was accidental, authorities said, saying that Leach had been smoking at the home while using an oxygen tank.