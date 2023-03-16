Local

fire

Man Dies in 2nd Maine House Fire a Day After His Home Burns Down

Terrance Leach's home in Prospect was destroyed in an accidental fire, and he had moved to the home on Verona Island

By Asher Klein

A burned-down building on Verona Island, Maine. A man died in a fire March 15, 2023, while staying there as a guest, authorities said.
Handout

A man died in a fire at a house in Maine where he was staying as a guest a day after his own home burned down in an accidental fire, authorities said Thursday.

Terrance Leach, 68, didn't survive the second fire, which was reported Wednesday about 6:45 p.m. on Verona Island, near Bucksport, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety. Two other people got out of the building safely, including the homeowner.

An image authorities shared showed the building was gutted by flames.

Foul play isn't suspected in the Leach's death, but the cause of the fire remained under investigation Thursday, authorities said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Leach was at the home after his own home in Prospect, across the Penobscot Narrows Bridge from Verona Island, was destroyed in a fire the day before, according to the Department of Public Safety.

That fire was accidental, authorities said, saying that Leach had been smoking at the home while using an oxygen tank.

More Maine news

lobster Mar 14

Do-Not-Eat List Draws Lawsuit From Maine Lobster Industry

Maine Mar 13

Court: Maine Must Redo Ballot Language About Power Question

This article tagged under:

fireMainedeath investigation
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us