Man dies in box truck fire in NH; victim's identity unknown

Authorities are investigating after a man died in an early-morning fire in a box truck in Claremont, New Hampshire, on Tuesday.

The State Fire Marshal's Office and Claremont police and fire said in a joint press release that the man died in a fire in a box truck at 287 Washington St. in Claremont at 1:50 a.m. Tuesday.

An autopsy was conducted on Tuesday morning, and authorities said the cause and manner of the man's death are pending completion of the investigation and laboratory tests. They said the identity of the victim is not currently known and no additional information about the victim is being released at this time.

The cause and origin of the fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office in conjunction with Claremont police and fire.

Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is asked to contact the State Fire Marshal's Office at 603-223-4289 or fmo@dos.nh.gov.