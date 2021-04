A serious car crash on Interstate 495 in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, left a man dead Tuesday, Massachusetts State Police said.

Police didn't immediately share much information about the crash. Aerial footage from the scene showed a wrecked car in the highway's grassy median.

UPDATE This crash, sadly, resulted in the fatality of an adult male motorist. We will update with more information when appropriate. https://t.co/c7XHL9yGYA — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 27, 2021

This news story will be updated with more information when it becomes available.