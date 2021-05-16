Man Dies in Drive-by Shooting in Pawtucket

A man was killed in a targeted, drive-by shooting in Pawtucket, police said.

Police were called Saturday afternoon for a report of shots fired and found a man with several gunshot wounds inside a car. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where he later died.

Authorities did not identify the victim, but bystanders told The Providence Journal he was a 20-year-old man who had just returned from dropping his mother off at a grocery store and was sitting in his car when he was shot.

No arrests had been made by late Saturday night.

Pawtucket City Councilwoman Melissa DaRosa said she knew the victim.

“We have lost too many people to gun violence,” she said. “I know that the City of Pawtucket does not want these tragic events happening in our community and is dedicated to make sure that we can reduce violence.”