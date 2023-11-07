Man dies in house fire in eastern Maine

A 57-year-old man died in a house fire in eastern Maine on Monday morning, according to officials.

Around 5:40 a.m. Monday, officials said the Penobscot County dispatch center received a 911 call about a fire at 1821 Main Road in Carroll Plantation, located about an hour northeast of Orono.

The Springfield Fire Department and Lincoln Ambulance Service responded and found a small residence that had been destroyed by a fire.

Investigators from the state fire marshal's office responded and located human remains inside. The remains are believed to be the homeowner, Jeffrey Macy, who lived alone. His body has been transported to the state medical examiner's office in Augusta where positive identification will be made.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.