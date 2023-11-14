Man dies in Maine house fire

A man was killed in a house fire on Long Island, Maine, Monday afternoon.

The Maine Fire Marshal's Office said the fire broke out at the home on Atlantic Lane around 2:30 p.m. One person was able to escape and call for help, but a second did not make it out.

Investigators believe the victim is the 69-year-old homeowner, but the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will confirm identification.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.