Man dies in Maine house fire

A man was killed in a house fire on Long Island, Maine, Monday afternoon.
The Maine Fire Marshal's Office said the fire broke out at the home on Atlantic Lane around 2:30 p.m. One person was able to escape and call for help, but a second did not make it out.
Investigators believe the victim is the 69-year-old homeowner, but the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will confirm identification.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
