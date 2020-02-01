Man Dies in Maine Snowmobile Crash

Authorities say an 81-year-old man was killed in a snowmobile crash in northern Oxford County.

The Maine Warden Service says Raynold Chasse, of Wilton, was on a trail in Lynchtown Township on Friday when he accelerated going around a curve, went off the trail into the woods and over an embankment.

Other snowmobilers, including a group of off duty police and firefighters from Massachusetts, stopped to help but were unable to revive him. Authorities say Chasse was wearing a helmet.