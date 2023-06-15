Man dies when speeding pickup veers off Maine road, hits tree

A man was killed in a pickup truck crash in Auburn, Maine, Wednesday evening, police said.

The driver, a 24-year-old man, was speeding in a 2012 Ford pickup truck on Merrow Road near Minot Avenue about 8:15 p.m. when he tried to brake and lost control. He veered off the road and collided with a tree, Auburn police said.

One passenger, a 29-year-old man, was ejected from the truck and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Auburn police.

The driver and a 17-year-old boy also in the truck were also injured, according to police. They were treated at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston and released.

The Auburn Police Department was investigating what happened in the crash and didn't immediately name the people involved.