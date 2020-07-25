Local

Man Drowns at Campground in Plymouth, Fire Chief Says

The drowning remains under investigation

A man drowned Friday night at the Ellis Haven Campground in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Fire Chief G. Edward Bradley announced.

Firefighters responded to a 911 call for a possible drowning at the campground in the area of Federal Furnace Road around 7:30 p.m. They recovered a man 100 feet from the shoreline, in 15 feet of water at 7:55 p.m.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The Plymouth Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit are investigating the drowning.

