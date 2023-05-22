Man Facing Murder Charge After Fatal Shooting of 23-Year-Old in Mansfield

A 22-year-old North Shore man who was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Mansfield, Massachusetts, over the weekend is now facing a murder charge, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

William O'Brien, of Manchester-by-the-Sea, is expected in court Monday in Attleboro for an arraignment on several charges he's facing.

O'Brien had been detained Saturday during the initial investigation into the homicide that occurred at a home on West Church Street near Rumford Avenue.

Police were called to the home around 11:10 a.m. after someone called 911 to report a shooting. Once on scene, first responders found the victim had been shot to death. He was later identified as Samuel Waters, of Mansfield.

O'Brien was taken into custody over the weekend on two weapons charges.

An investigation into the murder remained ongoing Monday by Mass. State Police detectives assigned to the DA's office, homicide prosecutors and the Mansfield Police Department.