Man Facing Murder Charge in Haverhill Assault

One man is dead and another is facing a murder charge after a fight broke out Thursday in Haverhill, Massachusetts.

Haverhill police responded to 127 Winter Street just after 4:30 p.m. for a reported altercation. Officers found a 34-year-old Haverhill man suffering from blunt force trauma.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital before being transferred by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Dieryk Garcia, 35, of Haverhill, was arrested and charged with murder. He will be arraigned Friday in Haverhill District Court. Attorney information for Garcia was not immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing by the Essex District Attorney’s Office, Haverhill police and Massachusetts State Police.