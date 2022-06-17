Man Seriously Injured After Hit by Vermont Trooper's Beanbag Round

An investigation is underway after Vermont police struck a man with a beanbag projectile following a response to a home in Newfane.
A homeowner called Vermont State Police early Friday to report a guest in his home acting suspiciously, police said. Responding troopers found the man on the roof of the house. Police say that an unsuccessful attempt to de-escalate the situation led a trooper to fire a beanbag round.
The man reportedly slipped and fell about 15 feet to the ground. The man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, police said.
An investigation routinely occurs anytime there is an officer-involved shooting, police said.
No additional detail were released regarding the incident.
Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact Vermont State Police.