Man Seriously Injured After Hit by Vermont Trooper's Beanbag Round

An investigation is underway after Vermont police struck a man with a beanbag projectile following a response to a home in Newfane.

A homeowner called Vermont State Police early Friday to report a guest in his home acting suspiciously, police said. Responding troopers found the man on the roof of the house. Police say that an unsuccessful attempt to de-escalate the situation led a trooper to fire a beanbag round.

The man reportedly slipped and fell about 15 feet to the ground. The man was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, police said.

An investigation routinely occurs anytime there is an officer-involved shooting, police said.

No additional detail were released regarding the incident.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact Vermont State Police.