Man Fatally Shot by Police in Northern Maine Confrontation

Maine police shot and killed a man in a confrontation outside a residence in a small town in the northern part of the state.

The shooting, which killed Jacob Wood, 28, happened in Mars Hill early Wednesday, the Bangor Daily News reported.

Police responded to a 911 call a little before 3 a.m. and arrived to find an armed confrontation. Aroostook County Sheriff Shawn Gillen said Deputy Isaac Ward shot the man. Police have not released more details about the shooting.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office was investigating the shooting, which is standard procedure.

