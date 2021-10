Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Greenbsoro.

Robert Chaplin, 27, of East Hardwick, was shot Wednesday night, police said. The shooting happened after a dispute with another man that started earlier in the day in Hardwick.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

No one has been arrested, police said Thursday, and there is no threat to the public.