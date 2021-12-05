Local

Massachusetts

Man Fatally Shot in Lawrence

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at Lawrence General Hospital, police said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was shot to death Sunday night in Lawrence, Massachusetts, police said.

Lawrence police responded to a report of shots fired on Crosby Street around 8 p.m., and officers found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was treated on scene by paramedics and emergency medical technicians before he was taken to Lawrence General Hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

Police believe the shooting was not a random act of violence, although they did not say why and they also did not release any suspect information.

The victim has not been identified.

The police department referred all further inquiries to the Essex County District Attorney's office.

An investigation is active and ongoing.

MassachusettslawrenceFatal ShootingLawrence PoliceLawrence Police Department
