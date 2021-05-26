Local

Massachusetts

Man Fatally Shot in North Attleboro

Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a man in an apartment building in North Attleboro, Massachusetts

WJAR

A man was shot to death Wednesday afternoon in North Attleboro, Massachusetts.

Police responded around 4 p.m. to a High Street apartment building, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office. A 38-year-old North Attleboro man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity will not be released until next of kin have been notified.

Authorities did not say Wednesday whether anyone had been arrested.

The North Attleboro Police Department and Massachusetts State Police detectives are investigating the case as a homicide, the district attorney's office said.

