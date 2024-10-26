Man fatally shot in Plymouth, second man in custody

A man was fatally shot in Plymouth, Massachusetts, Friday afternoon, authorities said, and the suspected shooter was taken into custody.

It happened right in the middle of town at dinner time so there were a lot of witnesses who described a scary situation.

The victim is a 41-year-old man who was rushed to Beth Israel Deaconess hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"I saw a man walk up to another gentleman they were having an argument and he pulled out a gun, shot him at least twice, the man stepped back fell back towards the back side of main street he twitched a bunch, came back and stood over the man and it looked like he tried to give him CPR" said Joel Burrelli a witness to the incident.

The victim and the suspect are yet to be identified by police.