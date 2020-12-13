Local

Man Fatally Stabbed in Randolph, Vt.; Woman Taken Into Custody

Vermont State Police say a 44-year-old man was fatally stabbed at a home in Randolph on Saturday.

The stabbing was reported by a passerby who flagged down an Orange County sheriff's deputy around 4:20 p.m. and said someone had been stabbed at a nearby home on Park Street.

A man with stab wounds was found at the home and taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A 29-year-old woman at the scene was taken into custody. State police did not immediately release the name of the man or woman.

The man's body is being taken to Burlington to undergo an autopsy.

