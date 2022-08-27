Man Fatally Struck by Car on Revere Beach Parkway in Everett

A man died early Saturday morning after he was struck by a car while walking along the Revere Beach Parkway in Everett, Massachusetts, state police said.

Troopers responded to Route 16 westbound at Vine Street around 1:40 a.m. for reports of a pedestrian crash and found a man in the roadway.

Police say the pedestrian was struck by a Toyota Camry sedan traveling in the right lane, just west of Vine Street. He was taken to CHA Everett Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The pedestrian did not have any positive identification on him at the time of the crash, police added, and troopers are working to determine his information so they can notify his family.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to police, the Toyota driver, identified as a 46-year-old Lynn man, remained on scene and was cooperative with the investigation. There are no charges pending against him at this time.

The scene was cleared shortly before 4 a.m., and the investigation remains ongoing.