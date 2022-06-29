Man Fatally Struck By MBTA Commuter Rail Train in Natick

A man is dead after being struck Wednesday evening by an MBTA commuter rail train in Natick, Massachusetts, transit police said.

According to the Transit Police Department, a man was trespassing on the right of way around 5 p.m. on the Worcester Line when he was struck by an outbound commuter rail train in the area of 113 West Central Street. The man, whose name has not been released, died from his injuries.

Transit police detectives responded and are investigating the fatal incident. Foul play is not suspected in the man's death.

The MBTA said both the Framingham and Worcester lines would experience significant delays in both directions "due to police activity in the right of way near Natick."

Train 524 on the Worcester Line was at least 90 minutes behind schedule, the MBTA said.

An investigation into the man's death is ongoing.