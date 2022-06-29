Local

Massachusetts

Man Fatally Struck By MBTA Commuter Rail Train in Natick

The Worcester and Framingham lines are experiencing significant delays following the incident in the area of West Central Street in Natick, the MBTA and Transit police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Major_Commuter_Rail_Delays.jpg

A man is dead after being struck Wednesday evening by an MBTA commuter rail train in Natick, Massachusetts, transit police said.

According to the Transit Police Department, a man was trespassing on the right of way around 5 p.m. on the Worcester Line when he was struck by an outbound commuter rail train in the area of 113 West Central Street. The man, whose name has not been released, died from his injuries.

Transit police detectives responded and are investigating the fatal incident. Foul play is not suspected in the man's death.

The MBTA said both the Framingham and Worcester lines would experience significant delays in both directions "due to police activity in the right of way near Natick."

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Train 524 on the Worcester Line was at least 90 minutes behind schedule, the MBTA said.

An investigation into the man's death is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsmbtaNatickcommuter railMBTA Commuter Rail
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us