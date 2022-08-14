Local

Man Fatally Struck by Multiple Cars on Mass. Highway

A hit and run investigation is underway after a 27-year-old man was fatally struck on a Massachusetts highway on Saturday night.

Massachusetts State Police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on Route 290 westbound in Worcester shortly after 11:30p.m.

According to police, the man may have been first struck by a tractor-trailer that kept driving. The man was subsequently struck by multiple vehicles, but none of the vehicles stopped. Police say the drivers may not have known they had struck a person.

Authorities are investigating the incident. Anyone with any information is asked to call Massachusetts State Police.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us