Man Fatally Struck by Multiple Cars on Mass. Highway

A hit and run investigation is underway after a 27-year-old man was fatally struck on a Massachusetts highway on Saturday night.

Massachusetts State Police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on Route 290 westbound in Worcester shortly after 11:30p.m.

According to police, the man may have been first struck by a tractor-trailer that kept driving. The man was subsequently struck by multiple vehicles, but none of the vehicles stopped. Police say the drivers may not have known they had struck a person.

Authorities are investigating the incident. Anyone with any information is asked to call Massachusetts State Police.