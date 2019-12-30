Local
New Hampshire

Man Found Dead After NH Garage Fire Didn’t Die in Blaze, Investigators Say

By Alec Greaney and Mike Pescaro

Authorities investigating the death of a man whose body was found after a garage fire in New Hampshire say the man did not die in the blaze.

Crews arrived a little after 4 a.m. Saturday to 354 Shaker Rd. in Northfield, where they found the garage heavily engulfed in flames, the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's Office said.

When the fire was put out, the body of a man was found inside. No one else was injured.

Monday, the man who died was identified as 56-year-old Kenneth Gorrell of Northfield. Investigators said the cause of his death was not related to the fire, but did not give any further details.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

