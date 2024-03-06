I-495

Man found dead in cab of truck at Chelmsford I-495 rest area

Massachusetts State Police had been called for an unresponsive truck driver

By Asher Klein

A man was found dead inside a truck's sleeper cab at a rest area on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Wednesday, police said. It wasn't immediately clear if foul play was involved.

The body was found after state police were asked about 9:30 a.m. to conduct a wellbeing check on a truck driver who wasn't answering phone calls, officials said. Troopers and a Massachusetts Department of Transportation help van were called to the scene and found the body inside the tractor-trailer's sleeper cab.

The man was confirmed to have died by Chelmsford fire officials.

It wasn't immediately clear how the man died or if he was the unresponsive truck driver who prompted the wellbeing check.

State police said detectives were looking into what happened.

