Man found dead in crashed pickup in Vermont

A driver was pronounced dead after hitting a tree near the town garage in Corinth, Vermont, Friday afternoon, police said.

Investigators don't believe speed or impairment was a factor in the death of Wade Vangorden, Vermont State Police said.

His Ford Ranger was headed east on Goose Green Road when it drifted off the road, hitting a tree, about 4:30 p.m., according to police, who were still investigating the cause of the pickup's crash.

Anyone who saw what happened or has information that could be useful was asked to call 802-748-3111.