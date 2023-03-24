Local

bennington

Man Found Dead in Holding Cell at Bennington, Vt. Police Department

A death investigation is now underway

By Matt Fortin

A man died on Thursday at the Bennington, Vermont Police Department, launching a death investigation, NBC affiliate WPTZ reported.

The man was reportedly one of three people who was taken into custody in connection with a search warrant related to a drug investigation at the Apple Valley Inn.

The man, who has not been identified, was put into a holding cell, where he was later found dead at around 4:40 p.m., WPTZ reported.

There was no indication that Bennington police used physical force on the man, according to Vermont State Police.

An autopsy will be performed at the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington.

