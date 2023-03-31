Local

Vermont

Man Found Dead Inside Brattleboro, Vt. Apartment After Report of Shots Fired

By Matt Fortin

A man was found dead inside a Brattleboro, Vermont, apartment on Thursday night, prompting police to launch an investigation into the circumstances around his death, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ-TV.

The Brattleboro Police Department responded just before 8 p.m. on Thursday to a 911 call reporting shots fired at a home on Birge Street, WPTZ reported. Police reportedly found a man dead when they arrived.

Authorities have not officially said what the cause of the man's death was. His identity has also not been released.

Police were expected to be back at the scene on Friday as an investigation continues.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More Vermont News

Vermont Mar 30

Vermont Deputy Indicted in New York State Brawl, Shooting

Vermont Mar 28

Former Vermont Governor Sues College Over Chapel Name Removal

This article tagged under:

Vermont
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us