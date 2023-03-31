Man Found Dead Inside Brattleboro, Vt. Apartment After Report of Shots Fired

A man was found dead inside a Brattleboro, Vermont, apartment on Thursday night, prompting police to launch an investigation into the circumstances around his death, according to NBC affiliate WPTZ-TV.

The Brattleboro Police Department responded just before 8 p.m. on Thursday to a 911 call reporting shots fired at a home on Birge Street, WPTZ reported. Police reportedly found a man dead when they arrived.

Authorities have not officially said what the cause of the man's death was. His identity has also not been released.

Police were expected to be back at the scene on Friday as an investigation continues.