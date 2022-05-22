Local

Man Found Dead Inside Car Parked at Cape Cod Beach

The man was found inside a vehicle in the Menauhant Beach parking lot in Falmouth, police said

On a day where temperatures soared well into the 90s across New England, a man was found dead inside a car at a Cape Cod beach.

Falmouth first responders were called to the Menauhant Beach parking lot around 2:45 p.m. Sunday for the report of an unconscious man inside a vehicle.

Paramedics determined the man was dead, Falmouth police said.

The death does not appear suspicious at this time, police added.

Police did not identify the man or reveal any further information. It was not immediately clear if the intense heat contributed to the man's death in any way.

Falmouth police, Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office, and the medical examiner are investigating.

