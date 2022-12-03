Man Found Dead Inside Lowell Home; 2 People Charged With Kidnapping Him

Two people have been charged with kidnapping a man who was found dead Friday inside a home in Lowell, Massachusetts, authorities announced.

Michael Burke, 38, and Samantha Perry, 38, both of Lowell, are facing a kidnapping charge in connection with allegedly restraining and holding a 37-year-old Lowell man against his will inside their Coburn Street residence, according to a joint press release from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner.

Officials say Lowell police were following up on a well-being check when they responded to Burke and Perry's home. Authorities found the man's body inside while executing a search warrant. Evidence in the home suggests the man had been restrained there at some point, officials said.

The man's name has not been released, and an autopsy will be completed to determine his cause and manner of death. Based on the location and condition of his body, however, officials said this is being investigated as a suspicious death.

A preliminary investigation suggests this is an isolated incident, officials added.

Burke and Perry will be arraigned Monday in Lowell District Court. It was not immediately clear Saturday if they had obtained attorneys who could speak to the kidnapping charge.

No other information was available Saturday, including what prompted the well-being check. An investigation is active and ongoing by the DA's office, and local and state police.